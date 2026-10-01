NOISEVEIN Takes Us Down A Dark Path in Progressive Rock Single “WATER”

Genre-bending band NOISEVEIN has released their newest single, “WATER,” the latest from their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons-inspired debut album, PLANEWALKER. The track is one chapter in an evolving narrative around the protagonist, referred to as The Planewalker. “WATER” depicts the Planewalker struggling with alcohol addiction. Through sonically intensifying instrumentation, NOISEVEIN captures the emotional journey of falling into and being consumed by addiction. “WATER” is now available on all streaming platforms.

“WATER” opens with a euphoric, luminous melody, relaxed percussion, and muted guitar, gently drawing listeners into its immersive world. The synth-infused progressive rock track begins with a light, dreamlike atmosphere that mirrors the Planewalker’s initial state of intoxication, capturing the sensation of weightlessness, loosened inhibitions, and rapturous escape before the adventure begins to unfold. As the track progresses, the percussion strengthens, creating a darker and heavier soundscape symbolizing the habit taking form as an ongoing obsession. In the final part of the single, the guitar begins to punch through, furthering the troubled climate. “The song grows darker and heavier as the addiction takes hold, with noticeable changes in the lyrics referring to a growing dependence,” the band explains. “Eventually, the character can’t seem to survive without the drink, and the music reflects this, becoming aggressive, heavy, and oppressive.” As the arrangement gradually intensifies, NOISEVEIN explores the feeling of dependency in a new and creative way, allowing listeners to feel like they are experiencing the tale right in front of them. The song closes with the Planewalker being pulled under by their obsession and drowned. “WATER” was produced by Cole Miller (lyrics, drums), Stewart Houser (lyrics, synth), and Jackson Ludlow (vocals, guitar, bass).

From Salt Lake City, Utah, NOISEVEIN has used their nerdy tendencies to drive their creativity and inspiration. The party, made up of Miller, Ludlow, lead vocalist & guitarist Dante Long, and bassist Josh Gibson, uses Dungeons & Dragons to animate and influence their genre-bending concept album PLANEWALKER, which consists of experimentation, heavy riffs, and storytelling. The band’s name, NOISEVEIN, represents the aesthetic and abstract nature of being a music lover. “We love music, any kind of music,” the band explains. “It runs through our veins and into our hearts.” Drawing influence from artists like Deftones, Queen, Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park, and Muse, their song lyrics focus on aspects of the human condition, dissecting emotions and catharsis. “WATER” represents the Planewalker suffering from alcohol cravings, while previously released singles “FIRE” illustrate the character struggling with religious trauma, and “ASH” follows as they come to terms with grief. Each of the songs on their forthcoming album curates a unique vibe and tells a different chapter of the Planewalker’s narrative, allowing NOISEVEIN to use diverse genres for each single.

NOISEVEIN’s musical storytelling has created a fictional world not too far off from our own, allowing listeners to roll for charisma and immerse themselves in the expedition with their own party. Stream “WATER” now and follow NOISEVEIN on Instagram @noisevein.band, and keep up with the latest updates on their album through their website noisevein.com.