Noah Kahan launches new era with “The Great Divide” and massive 2026 Stadium Tour

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Noah Kahan has officially ushered in his next chapter with the release of his new single, “The Great Divide,” which also serves as the title track for his upcoming fourth studio album, The Great Divide, arriving April 24.

Produced by longtime collaborator Gabe Simon alongside Grammy-winner Aaron Dessner, The Great Divide was recorded across a secluded farm outside Nashville, Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville, and Dessner’s renowned Long Pond Studio in New York. The title track marks Kahan’s first new music since the breakout success of Stick Season (2022), the double-platinum album that featured the quadruple-platinum breakout hit “Stick Season.” Fans first heard Kahan perform “The Great Divide” during his 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, where it quickly became a standout favorite.

Reflecting on the journey behind the album, Kahan shared, “The last five years have been the single most challenging, complicatedly beautiful, and life-altering of my career. I was somewhere I understood, and suddenly I was somewhere completely foreign. I was living in the opportunity I always wanted but felt disoriented and unsure of whether I deserved it. Writing for this album was a balancing act of trying to go back in time and move forward in the same moment. Songwriting has always been the way I reflect on my life, and I hope these songs show you a glimpse of what this journey has looked like.”

Alongside the release, Kahan announced a massive summer stadium run. The Great Divide Tour kicks off June 11 in Orlando and wraps Aug. 30 in Seattle, spanning 23 stadium dates across North America. Stops include high-profile venues such as Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, the Rose Bowl, Rogers Stadium in Toronto, and Coors Field in Denver, with Gigi Perez joining as support.

Sharing the news with fans, Kahan wrote: “I’m hitting the road this summer. Can’t wait to bring The Great Divide Tour to stadiums across North America! I’m also excited to have my friend Gigi Perez join me. You can check out Kahan HQ for more information and details I’m so grateful to continue the mission of The Busyhead Project with this tour. I can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces “

Due to overwhelming demand, additional dates were added in Boston, Chicago, Queens, Orlando, and Denver. Kahan will now headline a third night at Fenway Park on July 8, following his memorable two-night run there in 2024, along with second shows at Citi Field, Wrigley Field, the Kia Center, and Coors Field.

Stream the ‘The Great Divide’ single – HERE.

Presave ‘The Great Divide’ album – HERE.

For tour ticket info, head to Ticketmstaer.

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