No Small Children Release New Video for “Radio”

California-based rock trio, No Small Children gets “fighty” with puppets in their new colorful video for “Radio” off their latest album, What Do The Kids Say? The video captures the playfulness of the band as they reminisce about the past on an energetic and catchy track. The video can be seen on the band’s YouTube channel.

Happiness pours out as the trio “can hardly wait to turn the stereo on.” The “Radio” music video features the band and puppets squabbling candidly over their instruments and the “radio, R-A-D-I-O.” Drummer Nicola Berlinsky explains, “This video brings back memories of watching puppets spell, count and make mischief. This song is about nostalgia, what’s more nostalgic than that?” The band co-produced the video clip alongside Russ Walko, also known for his work on the recently released movie, The Happytime Murders starring Melissa McCarthy. The record is co-produced by none other than Bob Marlette (Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath) and lead singer/guitarist, Lisa Pimentel. “Radio” was also featured on the Netflix show, Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and can be heard in Hot Topic stores nationwide.

No Small Children’s genesis occurred in 2013 while Lisa Pimentel and Nicola Berlinsky (drums) were covering recess duty. Bringing on bassist Joanie Pimentel to complete the trifecta of rock, No Small Children found solace on stage, constructing a break-neck animated live performance. With all three rockers teaching at the same school, lunch breaks morphed into band meetings, after-school evenings became rehearsals and holidays were spent on the road. Their remake of the classicGhostbusters theme song can be heard in the 2016 all-female reboot Ghostbusters movie featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. The influential and powerful women of No Small Children were honored to have performed at the Unity Ball in Washington DC following the Women’s March in Washington. The band has already received praise and support from KROQ, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, NPR, New Noise Magazine, TMZ and more.

Watch the video for “Radio” at No Small Children’s YouTube Channel and download the single on all available music streaming platforms. Keep up with these three scholarly rockers at NoSmallChildren.com.