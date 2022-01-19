NMW Uncovers The Best Music At Top40 Radio

Adele is back and in a very big way. Not only did she take her single “Easy On Me” (Columbia) to #1 in record time, she also is taking her follow-up in “Oh My God” (Columbia) along the same path. It’s great to have her back and she is taking full advantage of this huge return. Look for more #1 action from Adele in the weeks and months to come. Also back at radio is Taylor Swift. She’s out and about with the reboot of her older songs now re-recorded and under her total control. One such song, “Message In A Bottle” (Taylor’s Republic) is getting some major play at pop radio and that’s just the beginning for a second round in the career of the always amazing Taylor Swift.

Newcomer Gayle knocked Adele off the #1 spot on iTunes recently and it sent shock waves around the music world as her debut single “abcdefu” (Atlantic) took flight. This young talent from Nashville is fast becoming the darling at radio and in a very big way. It’s not Country but rather an aggressive rock pop anthem that gives her a very bright future indeed. You can expect many more things in the months ahead from newcomer Gayle.

Bruno Mars along with A. Paak & Silk Sonic are having quite the run at pop radio with the new and red-hot “Smokin’ Out The Window” (Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic). Seems you want to be on the Bruno Mars team if you wanna see some great things happen with your music. Many are doing just that, and the results have been pretty amazing thus far. Acraze & Cherish Thrive have a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Do It To It” (Virgin) is so hot that it’s taking up much of the room on Top40 lists from coast to coast. It’s actually quite a strong entry and if you are not already on in then what are you waiting for? It’s also pulling in requests that are off the charts so that should tell you something.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd have become quite the dynamic duo as of late. The single “Moth To A Flame” (Republic) is so hot that you can barely touch it. It’s one of the best sounding pop songs so far as we close out a rather strong year in music. Benson Boone is becoming the talk of the town thanks in part to the single “Ghost Town Night” (Street/Warner). The action on this track is rather impressive and it appears that Benson Boone is well on his way to a rather strong music career. When you take a look back at your music history remember that you read about it first here at New Music Weekly.

Billie Eilish is in a very good place these days as the royalty checks are clearing. She is “Happier Than Ever” (Darkroom/Interscope) according to her latest single and this one is adding to her already vast fortune. She also killed it on Saturday Night Love too! Pitbull has teamed up with Anthony Watts and DJWS for the dynamic and powerful “I Feel Good” (Mr. 305). It’s the best from Pitbull in recent memory and we just hope that radio responds in kind. So far, they have, and the track is building some rather impressive numbers. He always seems to release a new single around this time of year and just in time to put a big star on his 2021 music story.

Blxst with Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga are taking the single “Chosen” (Bull/EVGLE) to greater heights. Giveon has got a good think going with “For Tonight” (Not So Fast/Epic). The talented Chloe is having a monster run with “Have Mercy” (Parkwood/Columbia). It’s been a big year for Justin Bieber and make no mistake about that. His “Ghost” (Def Jam) has been keeping up with the best of them and he’s had many more to mention here.

The Primadonna Reeds have a lot to be proud of. “Spur Of The Moment” (Cascades) is the jam that has been working magic for them. Larry Pascale has also been pulling in some rather impressive numbers with his “Living A Dream” (Hailex). Jennifer Lopez has a new single that is getting a lot of attention as of late. Her new “On My Way” (Arista) is a song dedicated to her new love and future and we all can guess who her new man might be. Doug Kistner has teamed up with the legendary Bill Champlin for the single “There’s The Door” (MTS). This has been a last-minute surprise to close out 2021 and you can expect even bigger and better things for this new duo in 2022. Here’s wishing you more good things for the holiday and even more magic as we move fast and furious into 2022.