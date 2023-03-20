NMAs Take Aim At Country Music

Justin Moore has teamed up with the respectable Priscilla Block for a solid winner at Country radio. Everybody is all over the single “You, Me, And Whiskey” (Valory/Mercury) and it appears to be nothing to stop this great new entry. It’s one of the best duet offerings of the year so far so we hope it takes hold towards top of the chart action. Old Dominion is also back with a solid winner. “Memory Lane” (Arista Nashville) puts this group right beck where they belong and from the looks of the numbers that have been coming in over here, they are well on their way to another huge Country hit.

Thomas Rhett always seems to deliver the very best at the format. Case in point is his latest gem in “Angels” (Valory Music). This song is totally on point and let’s us realize just what an amazing talent he truly is. Chris Janson is also out and about with another gem at Country radio. “All I Need Is You” (BMLG) is the song that is breaking wide open for him and what a well written gem this has turned out to be. More good things ahead for Chris.

Jordan Davis seems to always deliver the very best to radio. He does It again with the smash hit single “Next Thing You Know” (MCA Nashville). There’s not much to not like about this track as it gives us all and more from start to finish. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers at radio is the young and talented Danielle Bradbery. She most certainly has become a real true country artist and shows her talents again with the song “A Special Place” (Big Machine). It has really made a huge impression on our panel of music and program directors and we totally agree with them that this is one of her best.

Morgan Wallen appears to have multiple songs on the charts these days. That seems to be happening more and more as artists play their hand at throwing out as much music as they can, especially when they become a hot property. “One Thing At A Time” (Big Loud/Mercury) is the one that appears to be one of the top leaders for Morgan. It appears that everything he touches turns to gold and what a comeback he’s made. Ingrid Andress is “on the move” and make no mistake about that. Her new and improved “Feel Like This” (Atlantic/Warner/WEA) is starting to catch hold and we can only hope that her label stays and stands behind her and this new entry. Cole Swindell has released one of his best to date. “Drinkaby” (Warner/WMN) is his latest offering and stations from coast to coast are loving this new one big time. Watch for some big week ahead for Cole.

Easton Corbin is back with a rather heartfelt entry. “Marry That Girl” (Stone Country) is his latest and what a great tune this is indeed. We can only hope that it gives and gets the kind of attention it so deserves and that his label fights and pushes to take this one “all the way”. Megan Moroney is making the most of her new found fame. “Tennessee Orange” (Arista Nashville) appears to really be putting her on the map and on a road to true stardom. There is a lot riding for her on this debut and we wish her the very best.

With this being our special New Music Award nomination issue we would like to bring your attention to some of the artists that deserve some rather Special attention. See Your Shadow has found many hits on our Country Top50 and continue to produce amazing music. Other include Miqa.el with “Walking Medicine”. Joey Canyon finds himself nominated for several NMAs as is the amazing Tommy Rice. Major label artists are also abound for this year’s New Music Awards. Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett lead in our Country NMA Female nominations category. The men in the Male Artist category are really strong as well lead by Eric Church, Kane Brown and Blake Shelton. Also happy to see that Lee Brice made the top of the list as well. NMA Country New Artists find some real solid entries in Jelly Roll, Jackson Dean and numerous indie artists from Pamela Hopkins, Tiffany Haseker Laurence Elder, Gary Pratt among others. Get your votes in right now at NMA.