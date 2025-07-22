NMA WINNERS ON AC40

Myles Smith has got a good thing going and make no mistake about that. The new “Nice To Meet You” (RCA) is being met with major enthusiasm. This is a multi-talented recording artist with a very bright future. So far so very good for rising star Myles Smith. Alex Warren is as hot as they come these days. His new entry in “Ordinary” (Atlantic) really puts him in a class all his own. It’s a solid offering from start to finish and the single is one the way to some great things to be sure.

Dasha is an act that appears to be taking crossover to an entire new level. Having started at Country to a strong showing, the new single “Not At This Party” (Warner/WMN) is off to the races from Adult Contemporary, Top40 to Country. This is how its done from a record label stance to make it all work on numerous levels. Ravyn is on the move fast and furious with the red-hot “Love Me Not” (ThreeTwentyThree/Atlantic). There’s a lot going on here that makes you listen.

Miley Cyrus keeps the fires burning bright with her ever brilliant career. She takes the new song “End Of The World” (Columbia) out for a spin and the results are amazing. Miley is a proven winner over and over again and with this new single you just can’t count her out. Daniel Arison is out and about making a solid name in the radio world. “Selfish” (Distro Kid) is the new single that is getting raves and praise from our panel of music and program directors. Radio appears to in full support telling us that there is something very special going on here.

Shinedown is back and that’s always a great thing to behold. They are putting it all on the line with their newly released “Three Six Five” (Atlantic). This act has some rather amazing staying power and a following that just can’t be denied. It’s so great to have this great band back on the radio charts. Billie Eilish is as strong as ever and she proves it every time she has a single at radio. Her new and ever so powerful “WILDFLOWER” (Darkroom/Interscope/ICLG) is as good as they come and the music world is all over this one big time. You go Billie!

The Weeknd appears to be keeping pace with the best of them. And although he appears to have many songs on the chart at any given time, the one that really shines the most is his current and most popular “Cry For Me” (XO/Republic). One of his best ever we can see that this one has strong staying power and is not going away any time soon. Tate McRae is as strong as ever and proves it over and over again as the new “Sports car” (RCA) flies past the crowded field.

New Music Award winner Teddy Swims continues shine ever so bright. His “Bad Dreams” (Warner) is as good as they come and making strong waves everywhere. Hollywood Records is back on the pop charts & that’s good news for all of us. Almost Monday shines bright with “can’t slow down” (Hollywood) and what a great song this is indeed. It took a bit to get going but now they have found their footing and the race is on towards the top of the charts.

Kenneth Roy has a good thing going and he shows it each and every week. His latest in “Stay In The City Tonight” is fast becoming a solid favorite among our music and program directors and the music fans love it as well. This single is headed to the top of the charts and in record time. Boni Jane continues to amaze in every way. Her new “Dancing with Angels” (Boni Jane Music) is another brilliant offering from her new Best Of Boni Jane album. It also includes her other top charted single in “A Quiet Life” that has also been proven a solid winner. Tommy Rice and Morgan Ridgley have just released a winner in “Happiest Days Of My Life”. It’s the follow-up to the chart topping “Just One More Time” with Michael Lusk. Tommy continues to be one of the better indie artists out there. Cabela & Schmitt are off to the races with a monster hit single. “Testmony” (Cabitt Hole) is the jam that is so good you can’t put it down. Eileen Carey is a new NMA winner and she has had a #1 year with “On The Rise”. The Perfect Storm are on fire with their new single “We Fell In Love” (MTS). The band has released one of their very best to date and the best from them is actually still to come. This is our major NMA Winners & Indie Artists issue and we are thrilled to honor all of these great artists.