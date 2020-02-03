NMA Nominee December Rose Makes Big Strides At Radio With New Single  “When We Were Young”

Award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter December Rose releases a new anthem to her follow up U.S. chart-topping single “Raise Your Voice”, a #MeToo manifesto.

“When We Were Young” calls us back to the nostalgia of our youth and is already working its way up the U.S. radio charts. Preparing to hit the Canadian market January 31st with a remix by Canadian star Sandy Duperval, “Raise Your Voice” has debuted at Mediabase where it has received praise.

Recently receiving several New Music Award Nominations (Artist of the Year – Top 40, Hot AC and Single of the Year), sitting on ballots with Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish; this young, independent artist is carving a place for herself in the industry.

December Rose has chosen to let this entire body of work be a representation of her life and share the stories through her music videos.

“This album is for the wounded who want motivation and comfort. It’s for those longing to reflect and to better themselves; for those who may be looking for an example of someone who had to painfully close doors just to survive and is now thriving. I want my work to be part of their healing journey.” She says

“When We Were Young” is leading up to her highly anticipated album set to be released in the Fall 2020.

ABOUT DECEMBER ROSE: “Raise Your Voice”, December’s 2019 chart-topping single, has breathed new life and purpose into her career. Peaking at #8 on the US Adult Contemporary radio charts, #4 on the Indie Top 30, and #29 on the National Radio Charts, this personal song has been reaching the wounded and those she wrote it for. Her latest single “When We Were Young” has already cracked the US Adult Contemporary radio charts, and is on a steady incline for 2020 as it continues to unveil another story of December’s life. December Rose, born and raised in Montreal, Canada, first attracted international attention in 2012 after winning the Best Solo Artist title in an online competition with her original song, “Don’t Give Up On Love.” After discovering her performance, Invitation Records’ Russ Regan, who previously launched the careers of Elton John, Barry White, Neil Diamond and Olivia Newton-John, signed her up for a record deal. In 2015, her self-titled EP was released to broad critical acclaim. It included the single“Ball Game” which received a New Artist Spotlight award from Blastro.com, was featured on AOL/Slacker Radio’s “New Pop First” channel, on Tunecore’s “TC Video Fridays” and listed among “Retail Radio’s Top 40” list. In total, it was featured in 8,500 outlets.December Rose’s voice and style have been compared to the best of Adele, Jessie J and Amy Winehouse. She has earned a music degree in classical voice performance and was awarded two silver medals from the Royal Conservatory of Music. In 2017, she won the 2017 Superfantastico Singing Contest. With her latest album, Inside | Out, December takes listeners on a powerful, emotional journey. The album provides insight to the challenges she encountered while growing up, and the hope that helped her overcome them. The self-written pieces are interspersed with classic spiritual songs, which reflect some of her earliest musical memories of singing in a children’s choir in the church she attended with her grandmother. In the fall of 2017, December independently debuted her first co-written Italian single “Lo Specchio” at Il Cantagiro Festival in Fiuggi, Italy. The song was presented with the Best Original Song award in the International Category. In March 2018, she was selected to be a judge for the Canadian JUNO Awards, and she capped off the year judging World Market’s singing contest promoting Jessie J’s holiday album. While using her music, experience, and knowledge to teach and mentor youth, she is currently working on new music set to release in the next few months, as well as making appearances at festivals, casinos, and TV stations around the city.