NMA Country New Artist of the Year Tiffany Haseker Releases “We Need To Talk”

2022 New Music Awards Country New Artist of the Year Tiffany Haseker releases her second single, “We Need to Talk” off her EP “The One”, which is impacting radio now. Tiffany’s single “The One” spent 10 weeks at #1 on New Music Weekly’s Country Digital Chart, 8 weeks at #1 on Country Indie Music Singles Chart, 5 weeks on AC/Hot AC Indie Music Singles Chart, and two weeks on National Radio Hits Country Chart. Additionally, moving up Top40 & Hot100 Charts.

Now, “We Need to Talk” is moving up the charts and is among Country’s most added songs.

Tiffany is scheduled to be a special guest to open for the Trace Adkins show at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center, on June 17th, in her hometown of Marion Illinois, as well as Travis Tritt on August 19th.

About Tiffany Haseker:

In the fall of 2010, American singer/songwriter Tiffany Haseker wrote and released her first national radio single, “Make Me More Like You”. After that auspicious beginning, her producer Judy Rodman said, “Tiffany is what I call ‘real’… the highest compliment I pay a singer or songwriter. She brings authenticity and integrity to both skills.”

Haseker released her long-awaited 2021 project: a powerful meld of pop, rock & R&B with organic grooves, smart lyrics, and mesmerizing melodies for her wide-ranging voice.

“Tiffany’s latest recording project is incredible. The songs are shot full of powerfully positive energy, the tracks fearlessly rocked the studio (the band had a blast!), and her vocals are no less than stunning!” Judy Rodman

Haseker’s songs are about life, love, family, and faith. Her enthusiasm and positivity are contagious. It doesn’t take five minutes for people to fall in love with her sunny disposition and smile. But when she sings, there is no hesitation in her powerful message delivery.

“Soulful, passionate…Tiffany Haseker delivers her songs with heart stirring conviction, moving her audiences beyond their circumstances.” Kayla Morrison

No stranger to the stage, in 2010 Tiffany sang for the “Veterans Welcome Home Event for Services Above and Beyond” in her hometown of Marion, Illinois. In 2019, while on vacation in Italy, Tiffany was honored to be asked to sing Amazing Grace in the Amphitheater of Pompeii in order to demonstrate the acoustics and sound. Tiffany has performed in writers’ nights in Nashville venues including The Nashville Palace and The Commodore Grille. She is a skilled, intuitive songwriter with co-writers that include music industry veterans Judy Rodman (co-writer of LeAnn Rimes’s #1 hit “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)”, and Kayla Morrison (COO of Sleeping Giant Music Group).

Haseker takes seriously her calling to make a difference.

“Life is so short…” Haseker says, “We are only here for a few moments, and I don’t want to waste mine. It’s what we choose to do with our moments that determine our impact, if they really matter and make a difference. When a person tells me that one of my songs made a difference for them in their day or their life then I’ve fulfilled a purpose, and it’s such a blessing. It makes it all worth it” Tiffany Haseker

