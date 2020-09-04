NLE Choppa Flies High In New “Daydream” Video

NLE Choppa just dropped a laser focused video for “Daydream” from his chart-topping debut album Top Shotta on Warner Records. Directed by Ethan Lader, the imagery combined with Choppa’s potent performance set another viral video scene. Recently released videos “Murda Talk” and “Make Em Say” [feat. Mulatto] racked up over seven million combined YouTube views, while the latter quickly climbs the chart at Urban Radio. “Daydream” comes on the heels of Choppa‘s 2020 XXL Freshman Class magazine cover, Memphis’ Commercial Appeal cover story, and UPROXX‘s compelling mini-documentary.

Top Shotta touts the platinum “Camelot,” gold “Walk Em Down” [feat. Roddy Ricch], and gold “Shotta Flow 3.” As a whole, the project affirms NLE Choppa’s place among the biggest breakout rappers of 2020. The album title signifies his rapid rise amongst a new wave of heavily streamed artists, and an undeniable breakout year surpassing over 3 billion streams with praise from The New York Times, Forbes, Complex, Pitchfork, XXL, and more. Get Top Shotta HERE.

At just 17-years-old, NLE Choppa has quickly become one of hip-hop’s most influential voices. He reaches a staggering 12.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, cementing him as one of the “300 most-listened-to artists in the world.” Not to mention, his RIAA gold-certified hit single “Walk Em Down” [feat. Roddy Ricch] hit Top 10 at Urban Radio with 119 million YouTube views and counting, and more than 400 million global streams.