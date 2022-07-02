Ninet Tayeb Releases Poignant Indie-Rock Single “Who is Us”

Rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb shows off her guitar-driven riffs and soaring vocals as a landscape for her captivating, reflective new single “Who Is Us.” The international superstar songstress accompanies the track alongside a cinematic music video designed to tell the spiritual lyrical story of forgiveness, patience, presence, and bravery while facing life’s unknowns.

“I want people to feel whatever they want to feel, I wanna be the channel to their deepest thoughts. I wanna make them feel alive.” – NINET TAYEB

Los Angeles based alternative rock ‘n’ roll musician Ninet Tayeb is more than a household name in her home country. From her winning “Israeli Idol” to starring in a long-running tv show about her life, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress is arguably the biggest entertainment figure in the country. These days, her celebrity status knows no boundaries as she is showing America what real music is all about.

In 2012 she took a pause from releasing music in Hebrew to make her debut album in English, “Sympathetic Nervous System.” It was produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice.) and recorded at Motor Museum Studios in Liverpool. The positive response to her music in English led to the release of “Paper Parachute” in 2017, which continues to receive glowing reviews and sparked more singles throughout 2018 and 2019.

These songs reveal an artist with deep resilience, fierce determination, and disarming vulnerability. Along with an unflinching vision of her own path, those are traits that have allowed Ninet to emerge as the wild and free voice you hear on her records.

Ninet is an artist who stands her ground and has made her way on her own terms. Her favorite way to connect to her audience is through her visceral, dynamic, and potentially messy live performances. Ninet’s musicianship draws hints of inspiration from PJ Harvey, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Portishead, Bob Dylan, and more. Her unyielding, inspiring energy and artistic brilliance has attracted interest from Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR Tiny Desk, NYLON, and more. Ninet continues to shake up the American alt-rock scene with new music and more live performances on the way in 2022.