Ninefifteen Releases New Single “This Time” To Radio

Ninefifteen releases new single “This Time” from their 4560 album. This song focuses on thoughts about love, life & the struggles of relationships. The band first introduced the album with the breakout single “Smack Boy” earlier this year. Today, they debuted the most recent single This Time.” Its pastiche tones immediately resonate with listening audiences.

Marcello’s lyric brings ideas to life. In this song he wrote “I may not always be there by your side, but you know true friends are never apart. Only those who care about us can be the ones that bring the light when we’re dark.”

In a interview last week Marcello stated “I always try to create something different and bring some unexpected flavors to the songs. I love when people say I wasn’t expecting that, but it actually makes sense! I deeply care about each song and I am versatile, flexible during the writing process. We have worked together to create a very powerful vibe in “This time.”

During last weeks interview Nick mentioned “The only way we learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Throw yourself. This album is an example that there is no distance nor change that we cannot overcome. Not only overcome, but flourish.”

the aggression, dissonance and power speak artistically and emotionally to the listener in ways that form a personal connection. The influential or even semi-revolutionary nature of things aren’t always recognized in real-time. Ninefifteen enjoys playing music for the thoughts and feelings it inspires.

Fans can pre-order the EP through their website.

Visit Ninefifteen online. Consumers may purchase music online from dozens of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

New single available to radio programmers worldwide on Spins Tracking System and AirplayAccess.

For interview requests, IDs, station visits or additional information, contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com

ABOUT NINEFIFTEEN:

Ninefifteen music has always been a form of musical expression releasing emotions in a more vigorous way. In general, the purpose of Ninefifteen’s music is to express a subjective view in a powerful and awesome way. The lyrics encompass social statements in a harsher and bold way with content and a bit of tyranny expressed towards the status quo. To be against the social norms of society for the purpose of the grater good of humanity.

Ninefifteen’s music is very diverse and is also a very powerful expression about life, death, and subjects which are of great importance to the individuals in our world today. The rejection of & revolt against modern society, and the non-nihilistic nature of Ninefiftteen’s music was what really hits the core of the modern disgust in society today. Many appreciate the more extreme philosophical angle running through the lyrics and imagery in Ninefifteen’s music.

