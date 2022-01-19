NIN3S Releases New Single “Adeve” Feat. Teal Jazz

NIN3S dives straight into 2022 with the release of ‘Adeve,’ an experimental odyssey of jazz electronica created in collaboration with Teal Jazz, released on January 19th. It’s the second single taken from his forthcoming album, ‘Hopeyard’, a stripped back, sophisticated, jazz-inflected recording and his debut album out March 2022 on Dorado Records.

‘Adeve’ which means ‘visionary,’ is propelled by NIN3S (pronounced ‘Nines’), a classically trained pianist whose keys are the central instrument to the track. Having turned heads with debut single ‘So Far So Close’ released last autumn, the follow-up is an elegant, epic and inventive track featuring the flugelhorn, saxophone and trumpet of featured artist Teal Jazz, a Cuban artist who has collaborated with Chucho Valdes, Pat Metheny, Pablo Alboran. ‘Adeve’ takes the listener on an atmospheric, ever-evolving sonic journey, with jazz brass, spacey synths, melancholic piano and relentlessly grooving drums.

Formerly known as DJ and producer Uner, who has won over 10 awards as an international producer/artist and numerous accolades including Best Newcomer at the Ibiza DJ Awards, NIN3S is an enigmatic studio wizard, composer, arranger and songwriter. NIN3S sheds his former moniker, plus years of progressive house sounds to showcase the breadth of his musicality, storytelling and moods.

NIN3S has created ‘Hopeyard’ in response to the emptiness he felt through endless touring and self-searching through his time in lockdown. In evidence is his deep love of the piano which he places at its heart. His desire to reconnect with his classical roots sees NIN3S combining the acoustic with the electronic to create jazzy broken beats and captivating melodies. Alongside ‘Adeve’ and ‘So Far So Close,’ the collection includes the epic, emotive anthem ‘Khokhoba’ featuring the heart-drenched vocals of South African Zulu vocalist Toshi and the shimmering tech tour de force ‘Innerlight’ featuring vocalist Lombardo that contrasts beautifully with the closing track, a dazzling, delicate Hans Zimmer-esque piano piece ‘Devil’s Hopyard.

