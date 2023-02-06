Luna_nilka

Nilka Speaks On The Importance of Patience In New Bilingual Pop Single “Luna”

Singer, songwriter, and producer Nilka has released her new bilingual song “Luna,” which is the fifth single from her upcoming album, Sacred. Nilka was inspired to write “Luna” after struggling with the impatience she was experiencing over the instability of life. She longed for control over her life and grew frustrated with the lack thereof. This frustration fueled her impatience, and she decided to write “Luna” to explore a potential explanation as to where she obtained this quality. Nilka half-jokingly theorized that her impatient characteristic came from her Puerto Rican family. After connecting her experiences to her background, she found it fitting to incorporate her Latin roots by writing the bilingual reggaeton infused pop song about practicing patience. The process of writing “Luna” was a cathartic experience for Nilka, and she says, “creating this song felt very much like painting a self-portrait.”
About Nilka:

Florida-native artist, Nilka, is transcending the soul-pop genre with her fluid vocals and dreamy bedroom production. Nilka fell in love with creating songs as a young girl fusing her thoughts to a string of notes with lyrics originating back to the early age of nine years old. Five years later she taught herself how to play guitar, cementing her melody-lyric combinations and her pensive songs became like entries in a journal. Songwriting was a way for Nilka to confront experiences in her life and music became her outlet. Throughout grade school, she participated in different bands and choirs where she became fascinated with the impression symphonic music could leave on an audience and she has been inspired by a broad spectrum of genres from Motown to Folk music. In 2014 Nilka graduated from Polk State College with an Associate of Arts degree emphasized in music where she studied Classical Voice. During the summer of 2014, Nilka relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to finish her Bachelor of Music degree at Belmont University in Commercial Voice and Songwriting.

Nilka has been releasing music since 2017 and during that time has gained song placements on HULU’s series “Light as a Feather” as well as the series “Love Island Australia”. Her songs have been released by EDM labels such as NoCopyrightSounds and Magic Records and now in the next 12 months, she is set to release her first self-produced album project consisting of seven songs that reflect on her spirituality and deepest relationships. Nilka’s lyrics undeniably share a message of how powerful and sacrificial true love is and her music captivates listeners with a soul-moving experience revealing a unique and authentic perspective of the human experience.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight − 8 =

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2023

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC