Nilka Opens Up About Spirituality and Mental Health on “Mercy”

Florida-native artist, Nilka, is transcending the soul-pop genre with her fluid vocals and dreamy bedroom production. Nilka fell in love with creating songs as a young girl fusing her thoughts to a string of notes with lyrics originating back to the early age of nine years old. Five years later she taught herself how to play guitar, cementing her melody-lyric combinations and her pensive songs became like entries in a journal. Songwriting was a way for Nilka to confront experiences in her life and music became her outlet. Throughout grade school, she participated in different bands and choirs where she became fascinated with the impression symphonic music could leave on an audience and she has been inspired by a broad spectrum of genres from Motown to Folk music. In 2014 Nilka graduated from Polk State College with an Associate’s of Arts degree emphasized in music where she studied Classical Voice. During the summer of 2014, Nilka relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to finish her Bachelor’s of Music degree at Belmont University in Commercial Voice and Songwriting.

Nilka has been releasing music since 2017 and during that time has gained song placements on HULU’s series “Light as a Feather” as well as the series “Love Island Australia”. Her songs have been released by EDM labels such as NoCopyrightSounds and Magic Records and now in the next 12 months, she is set to release her first self-produced album project consisting of seven songs that reflect on her spirituality and deepest relationships. Nilka’s lyrics undeniably share a message of how powerful and sacrificial true love is and her music captivates listeners with a soul-moving experience revealing a unique and authentic perspective of the human experience.