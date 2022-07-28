Nilka Explores the Depth of Sacrificial Love on “Poured Out”
Singer-songwriter Nilka allows listeners a glimpse into her relationship on her newest release “Poured Out,” slated for release on July 1. Inspired by her relationship with her husband, “Poured Out” is a dream-pop ballad that encourages continual emotional support and sacrificial love. She explains that as a paramedic, her husband must take on an incredible amount of stress and is able to thrive in the environment. Nevertheless, at a point when he was working full-time and trying to complete a Bachelor’s degree, it was once too much for him. “Without telling me how overwhelmed he was, he stopped submitting any work for the class until he failed it and went into his own self-shaming bubble,” she says. The subjugation of his own internal shame manifested itself into an outward expression of anger and judgment, Nilka explains. “It was so unlike him, but he didn’t know how else to communicate his shame and feelings because he rarely would get that stressed out.” A learning experience for both parties, Nilka found that the situation only reminded her “how human [her] husband is.” Using that as the basis for “Poured Out,” she sings, “I know your heart’s a little shaken, and now you feel like no one understands it. But if you’ll trust in me I’m here to listen. I won’t let you go, no, you don’t have to face this on your own.”
ABOUT NILKA:
Florida-native artist, Nilka, is transcending the soul-pop genre with her fluid vocals and dreamy bedroom production. Nilka fell in love with creating songs as a young girl, fusing her thoughts to a string of notes with lyrics originating back to the early age of nine years old. Five years later she taught herself how to play guitar, cementing her melody-lyric combinations and her pensive songs became like entries in a journal. Songwriting was a way for Nilka to confront experiences in her life and music became her outlet. Throughout grade school, she participated in different bands and choirs where she became fascinated with the impression symphonic music could leave on an audience and she has been inspired by a broad spectrum of genres from Motown to Folk music. In 2014, Nilka graduated from Polk State College with an Associate of Arts degree emphasizing in music where she studied Classical Voice. During the summer of 2014, Nilka relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to finish her Bachelor of Music degree at Belmont University in Commercial Voice and Songwriting.