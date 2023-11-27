Nikki Imbracsio Joins WFEZ/Miami as Midday Host

Nikki Imbracsio joins CMG’s Soft AC WFEZ (Easy 93.1)/Miami as midday host replacing Korby Ray, who moved to mornings in July. She previously hosted middays, and then afternoons, at Hubbard’s WRMF in West Palm Beach from September, 2019 until July, 2022. Imbracsio also spent ten years in middays at Audacy’s WBBM-FM (B96) in Chicago. Additionally, she worked at CHR WKSC (103.5 Kiss FM) and Hip Hop WPWX (Power 92) in Chicago and Hot AC KMXB (Mix 94.1) in Las Vegas.

“All roads led me to South Florida, and I’ve never felt more welcomed and grateful to be here,” said Nikki. “I’ve been so blessed and honored to work with some of the country’s most elite programming teams, and CMG Miami is right at the top. Thank you, Ian Richards, Phil Michaels-Trueba and Ralph Renzi for saving me this seat at the table. My cup is full.”

“I’m so happy to have Nikki part of the Easy team. I followed her career from back in Chicago to now and she’s already made an impact and meshing with the team,” added Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards.