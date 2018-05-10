Nikki Blades Joins KWIN-FM/Stockton Mornings as Co-Host

Nikki Blades is named co-host of “The Morning Block Party” on Rhythmic CHR KWIN-FM/Stockton-Modesto. She joins co-host Lucas weekdays from 6-10am. Blades moves to mornings from the station’s midday slot, a position she has held since January of this year. A social media influencer with over 120,000 Instagram followers, Blades began her career as a professional model who was featured in Maxim magazine and earlier this year, appeared on “MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon.”

Program Director Danial “Jiggy” Diaz said, “We are very excited for today. It’s not very often you find someone who fits the mold of the brand so well and is also destined for greatness. Nikki Blades is by far the next big talent on the West Coast and I’m so excited for her to take the next step here at KWIN.”

Blades added, “I am beyond excited to be the new co-host on the Morning Block Party with Lucas on KWIN. Thank you so much to my PD Jiggy for giving me a chance to prove my talent and express myself! I feel truly blessed to be able to do what I love every day.”