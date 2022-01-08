Night Ranger, Josh Abbott Band, Kid Rock, Pat Green, Clay Walker And More In January At Billy Bob’s Texas

Billy Bob’s Texas sure knows how to ring in the New Year in style, with events and activities perfectly fit for anyone who loves all-things-country. Known as the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk,” the venue also welcomes the music industry’s most iconic and well-known names across the globe. Two-step into 2022 through Billy Bob Texas’ large collection of memorabilia, Wall of Fame, legendary stage, and Honky Tonk Kitchen where authentic Western cuisine is served! You can even make it your new year’s resolution to head to free line dance lessons every Wednesday or couples dance classes every Sunday.

January’s concert lineup started off in classic southern fashion with Josh Ward (January 1) and is followed by the exciting sound of hard rock band Night Ranger (January 7) and Texas-based group Josh Abbott Band (January 8). Guests will sing along to their favorite Kid Rock (January 14 & 15) jams, which bring the party every time. Pat Green (January 21) and Mike Ryan (January 22) are sure to represent their home state with their charm and soulful rhythms. The month will come to a close with special performances from country artist Clay Walker (January 28) and a special reunion show from Dolly Shine (January 29). Fans will not want to miss the one-of-a-kind environment and talent at Billy Bob’s Texas this month!

Before visitors head to the stage for a night of live music, they can explore all that Billy Bob’s has to offer during the day. Guests will want to make sure to wear their favorite cowboy boots and hats as they pose for pictures on the photo bull, match their hands with country music legends on the Wall of Fame, and show off their skills on the dance floor. Chef Alex Walters whips up some serious BBQ in The Honky Tonk Kitchen, serving everything from wings and burgers to Chicken Fried Steak and Ribeye, and even vegetarian options!

January Concert Lineup:

JAN 08 – Josh Abbott Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 14 – Kid Rock (Ticket Info)

JAN 15 – Kid Rock (Ticket Info)

JAN 21 – Pat Green (Ticket Info)

JAN 22 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

JAN 28 – Clay Walker (Ticket Info)

JAN 29 – Dolly Shine (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More shows have just been announced on Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

FEB 04 – Tracy Byrd (Ticket Info)

FEB 04 – Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat with Brandon Miller (Ticket Info)

FEB 05 – Casey Donahew (Ticket Info)

FEB 12 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

FEB 17 – The Cleverlys (Ticket Info)

FEB 18 – Kylie Frey (Ticket Info)

FEB 19 – Josh Turner (Ticket Info)

FEB 25 – Justin Moore (Ticket Info)

FEB 26 – Wade Bowen (Ticket Info)

MAR 02 – 99.5 The Wolf’s Texas Independence Jam (Ticket Info)

MAR 04 – Walker Hayes (Ticket Info)

MAR 19 – Willie Nelson SOLD OUT

APR 15 – Kolby Cooper (Ticket Info)

APR 16 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

For the full concert calendar, special event, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 120,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk.”

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features real bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.