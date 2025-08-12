Nico Rocks and Klubjumpers Drop Electrifying New Single “BAILE” – A Latin EDM Anthem Built for the Dancefloor

International Singer, Producer, and Multifaceted Entertainer Nico Rocks is heating up the summer with his high-energy new single “BAILE,” a pulsating Latin EDM track created in collaboration with the Billboard-charting production duo Klubjumpers.

Blending infectious reggaeton rhythms with dancefloor-shaking beats and vibrant horn sections, “BAILE” invites listeners into a euphoric state of movement and celebration. Designed to transcend language and cultural barriers, the song taps into the universal joy of letting go and losing yourself to the music.

“BAILE” was produced in partnership with Klubjumpers, a veteran duo known for remixing tracks for artists like Jason Derulo, Britney Spears, and Madonna. Their signature sound adds a polished, club-ready edge to the record, positioning it as a surefire hit for Latin nightclubs, festival stages, and party playlists worldwide.

A visualizer for “BAILE” will accompany the release, reinforcing Nico’s mission to unite cultures through sound and motion.

Listen to “BAILE” now on all major streaming platforms.

About Nico Rocks:

Nico “Rocks” Calero is a multi-talented artist from New York, making bold strides in both the music and entertainment industries. A professional child actor turned chart-ready pop vocalist, Nico is already building an impressive legacy—and he’s only just getting started. From a young age, Nico proved he was born for the spotlight. His early acting career included standout roles in acclaimed television series, films, and national commercials, earning him multiple Best Actor awards and critical recognition.

In 2022, he took a major leap into music when he was selected as the youngest member of the legendary boy band Menudo, launching an exciting new chapter in his career. With Menudo, Nico performed on some of the most prominent national platforms, including Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Sherri Shepherd Show, Hoy Día, and Despierta América, quickly becoming a fan-favorite and standout performer. A milestone moment came in 2023 when he took the stage at iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina, performing alongside Latin music icons Olga Tañón, Chayanne, and Luis Figueroa. He also received personal praise from Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel following his standout appearance on America’s Got Talent. Now emerging as a solo artist and songwriter, Nico is making waves with a sound that reflects his multicultural heritage and New York City roots.

His growing discography—four original releases and counting—is available on all major streaming platforms, blending vibrant pop rhythms, infectious hooks, and heartfelt storytelling. A dynamic live performer, Nico received high praise for his electrifying set at the 2025 Puerto Rican Day celebrations in NYC, where he performed fan favorites at the 116th Street Festival in Harlem and led the parade with a powerful rendition of “Aguanile”—igniting the crowd with energy and charisma. His latest single, a high-octane collaboration with platinum-selling producers Klubjumpers, marks a bold new direction for his evolving sound.

This fall, Nico returns to the screen with featured roles in two major TV series: Only Murders in the Building and The Beauty. He’ll also make a holiday season splash on the big screen, starring alongside Martin Sheen in the highly anticipated film “The One.” Talented, driven, and mature beyond his years, Nico “Rocks” Calero is more than a rising star—he’s a powerhouse performer, a magnetic force in pop culture and a name to remember.

