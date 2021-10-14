Nicky James Releases Driving Breakup Track, “Goin’ Through”

Rising singer-songwriter Nicky James has released his catchy new single, “Goin’ Through.” Written by country star Chris Young and hit songwriter Matt Rogers (Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch), and produced by Grammy-award nominated Eric Torres (Jamey Johnson), “Goin Through” is a mid-tempo breakup track that highlights James’ distinct sound and potential. Click HERE to find “Goin’ Through” on your preferred digital platform.

Sounds Like Nashville exclusively premiered “Goin’ Through” before its release calling it an “electric breakup tune” and stating, “although the song’s lyrics tell a sorrowful story, the production is upbeat, with driving guitar parts and strong percussion…” Click HERE to view the entire exclusive.

Alongside his producer Eric Torres, James has released several tracks this year including “Your Name On It,” “Addict’s Knot” and “Common Ground.” Unapologetically authentic, his music recalls great memories of good times. Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska to a musical family, breaking out the guitar was just a normal part of daily family life. His parents raised him on the American classics, like James Taylor, John Denver, and The Eagles, and those legends have had a major impact on his songwriting style. After his mother’s passing a few years ago, James had a re-ignited passion and purpose for releasing music that connects with listeners on a deeper level. James’ ability to write meaningful lyrics has led him to be a regular at the Key West’s popular Island Hopper Festival.

Equal parts red dirt and commercial country, the rising artist has toured frequently across Oklahoma and Texas and recently made his Whiskey Jam debut in Nashville. With a strong support system, an undeniable work ethic, and raw talent, James is on an impressive trajectory on the country music scene.