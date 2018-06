Tour Starts September 21st

Hip-Hop artists NICKIE MINAJ and FUTURE have announced their new NICKIHNDRXX tour. The tour, produced by LIVE NATION, will hit 50 cities in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE beginning SEPTEMBER 21st in BALTIMORE.

Tickets for the NORTH AMERICAN dates of the NICKIHNDRXX tour go on sale FRIDAY, JUNE 15th at 10a local time.

You can get more details here.