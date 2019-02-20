Nick Waterhouse reveals tongue-in-cheek video feat. Danny Trejo for ‘Wreck The Rod’

Nick Waterhouse released new single ‘Wreck The Rod’ off his upcoming self-titled album out March 8th via Innovative Leisure. Nick says the throwback track was inspired by a conversation with “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas on “singers being used up by an industry (in addition to a larger swath of society), about riding it out, about rising above, about an unsettling pleasure / pain dynamic.”

The single is paired perfectly with a cheeky video of Nick performing on a fictitious late-night show ‘Dan After Dark’ with legendary actor Danny Trejo acting as host. He straps on his velour tuxedo, vintage frames, and white patent leather shoes to glide and groove on stage while embodying a hilarious “washed-up musician” persona.

Watch and share “Wreck The Rod” here: https://youtu.be/vP0ekLNKzT

“‘Wreck the Rod’ finds Danny as an alternate reality Mike Douglas and some version of myself living out the ravages and indignities of the very lyrics I’m singing,” says Nick on the video. “Where’s all this media and content heading in 2019? We posit right to 1978, baby.”

Nick will head out on a run of European and UK headlining live dates in support of his upcoming album, including two Rough Trade in-stores announced at RT Nottingham and RT East. See below for a full list of dates.

2019 UK + European Live Dates:

March 18th – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

March 19th – Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade Nott

March 20th – London, UK – Rough Trade East

March 21st – London, UK – 229 The Venue

March 23rd – Brussels, BE – Botanique-Orangerie

March 24th – Paris, FR – Petit Bain

March 26th – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

March 27th – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

March 28th – Amsterdam, NL – Het Zonnehuis

March 30th – Athens, GR – Fuzz Live Music Club

March 31st – Thessaloniki, GR – Fix Factory of Sound