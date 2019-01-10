Nick Waterhouse releases lead single from new album out March 8th

Los Angeles-based musician Nick Waterhouse has announced his new self-titled album set for March 8th release via Innovative Leisure. Following 2016’s ‘Never Twice’ which was hailed by Vogue as “the second coming of soul” and earned Nick a performance on ‘Later’ with Jools Holland, the new album was recorded at LA’s legendary Electro-Vox Recorders, and co-produced with Paul Butler (Michael Kiwanuka, St. Paul and the Broken Bones), with backing from a heavy bevy of friends and session players including Bart Davenport, percussionist Andres Renteria (Flying Lotus, Father John Misty), flutist Ricky Washington (Kamasi’s dad), and saxophonists Paula Henderson (Gogol Bordello) and Mando Dorame (JD McPherson).

Listen to ‘Song For Winners’ the first track from the self-titled upcoming record via Soundcloud. https://soundcloud.com/innovativeleisure/nick-waterhouse-song-for-winners-3/

The scorched earth first single ‘Song For Winners’ is out today via Consequence of Sound. Drawing inspiration from British poet Percy Bysshe Shelley and Nina Simone, the knockout track combines a feral R&B howl with elegant touches of club jazz with 60’s soul.

Mary Anne Hobbs had the first play of the track on her new morning show on BBC 6 Music as her ‘Near Future’ feature, explaining how she’s “always loved the way he creates this atmosphere of swirling noir.”

Nick will head out on a run of European and UK headlining live dates in support of his upcoming album. See below for a full list of dates.

2019 UK + European Live Dates:

March 18th – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

March 21st – London, UK – 229 The Venue

March 23rd – Brussels, BE – Botanique-Orangerie

March 24th – Paris, FR – Petit Bain

March 26th – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

March 27th – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

March 28th – Amsterdam, NL – Het Zonnehuis

March 30th – Athens, GR – Fuzz Live Music Club

March 31st – Thessaloniki, GR – Fix Factory of Sound

The 11-song collection features ten new Waterhouse originals, plus a deep cover of ‘I Feel An Urge Coming On,’ originally written by Nick’s friend and mentor Joshie Jo Armstead, who has previously written with Ray Charles and performed as both a Raelette and an Ikette in the 1960s and 70s.

There’s a reason why Nick chose to name this, his fourth album, his self-titled release. While he has always had a “style is all his own” according to NPR, this album is a deeper reflection of the cultural and emotional firmament that has made Nick the artist he is today: his passions and influences; his love and outrage. The music of Irma Thomas and Chico Hamilton; the films of Robert Siodmak and Adam Curtis. The good old bad days in San Francisco, Detroit, and Los Angeles. It’s an intoxicating world, and this album invites you to get lost in it.

Since releasing his debut single in 2010, Nick Waterhouse has toured the world (most recently on an extensive run with Allen Stone), and collaborated with or produced everyone from upstarts like Ty Segall, Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste, to septuagenarian soul legend Ural Thomas, and Latin stars the Boogaloo Assassins.

‘Nick Waterhouse’ Tracklisting:

1. By Heart

2. Song For Winners

3. I Feel an Urge Coming On

4. Undedicated

5. Black Glass

6. Wreck the Rod

7. Which Was Writ

8. Man Leaves Town

9. Thought & Act

10. El Viv

11. Wherever She Goes (She Is Wanted)