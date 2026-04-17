Nick Moon Dismantles the American Dream on New Single “Setting Sun”

Los Angeles-based post-punk artist Nick Moon has released his latest track, “Setting Sun,” the first single from his upcoming album, Who is the Bone Man. “Setting Sun” is a satirical and playful confrontation of the growing class divide in the United States, served with a side of a dance-worthy beat and a dash of a catchy chorus. “Setting Sun” is available to stream on all streaming platforms now.

“Setting Sun” hits the ground running with a groovy, surf-rock beat, punchy percussives, and provocative lyrics. With a vocal personality akin to none other than David Byrne of the Talking Heads, Nick Moon hooks the audience with the familiar croon off the bat. Moon adopts an exaggerated caricature of a persona in this track, with his mastered deadpan delivery and absurdly compelling sound a la Julian Casablancas, paying homage to additional inspirations such as LCD Soundsystem and Car Seat Headrest. “Setting Sun” features multiple sweeping guitar solos that are as intoxicating as they are electric, getting the audience dancing if they weren’t already. The repeated chorus demands a crowd-wide singalong, with lyrics such as “You’re going out of style / So babe you better run / I’ll meet you there at the setting sun.” Moon’s cheeky, razor-sharp sarcasm will feel instantly familiar to fans of the post-punk scene. Paired with his commanding control over the track’s gritty instrumentals, “Setting Sun” lands as an immediate standout. “‘Setting Sun’ is a fantasy about hunting down rich people on their day of reckoning,” he explains. “When I play the guitar solo live, I like to run back and forth across the stage. I also sing the first few lines of the song to a plastic skull.” Written and performed by Nick Moon, “Setting Sun” was produced by Anthony Rosales and Henry McKenzie.

LA native Nick Moon is throwing genres into the trash and making danceable, comical music that holds space for a “guitar solo or two.” His musical story began a decade earlier, when he made a drum kit out of couch cushions and paper plates, until his parents caved and bought him an electronic one. When he’s not on stage, Moon can be found working behind the scenes in organizing backyard festivals and punk shows in the Los Angeles area. Inspired by songwriters like Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, and Tom Waits, he does not shy away from poking fun at Gen Z and American culture in his lyrics, using satire and weird imagery to craft surreal scenes throughout his discography. “Here, musically and lyrically,” he says, “nothing is sacred, and everything is meant to be played with.” Ultimately, Nick Moon is here to make punk music to dance to, and isn’t scared to be a bit idiosyncratic.

At the busiest intersection of post-punk, noise rock, and experimental dance music lies Nick Moon, redefining artistry and absurdity with every new track. Listen to “Setting Sun,” out now on all streaming platforms, and follow along with his journey on Instagram @whoistheboneman to stay tuned for new music coming soon.