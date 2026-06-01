Nick Moon Can’t Get A Grip In New Post-Punk Single “Bonfire City”

Back as abrasive as ever, Nick Moon returns screaming with his latest post-punk single, “Bonfire City,” off his upcoming record, Who is the Bone Man. Moon’s newest track oozes further into his punk influences, whining and waning throughout the 4-minute 18-second fever dream. “Bonfire City” is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Standing out above the illusive modge-podge of production, kitschy adlibs, and bombastic vocalizations by Nick Moon is the parallel play between the guitar and the bass. Dancing together in a twisted, ominously sensual string battle, they work together to keep “Bonfire City” grounded amidst Moon’s vocalized insecurities and turmoil. The song takes the audience on a frenzied, sleazy journey, featuring chewy Sonic Youth-esque cacophony that can steal any show. “Bonfire City” is exponentially more experimental than Moon’s previous release, “Setting Sun,” but it features the budding hallmarks of his artistry: obnoxiously absurdist lyricism, lawless guitar solos, and an indisputable lacing of irony and satire. “Sometimes this song frightens me because I feel like I haven’t written a better one since,” Moon explains. “It’s my favorite to play live because it’s so catchy and chaotic all at once.” The track is deceptively vulnerable in its paranoia, disguised by its groovy undercurrent and seemingly nonsensical wordplay. “Bonfire City” was written by Moon, co-engineered by Jake Wilder, produced by Anthony Rosales and Henry McKenzie, and mixed and mastered by McKenzie.

Nick Moon, a Los Angeles native, is hard to define, and he likes it that way. He is used to pioneering his own way, first by kickstarting his music career as a teenager, making an amateur drum kit out of paper plates and a couch. Now, he uses all the ammunition the current state of the world gives him and crafts a discography riddled with sarcasm, surrealism, and idiosyncrasy, all while poking fun at American and Gen Z culture. His previously released track, “Setting Sun,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Who is the Bone Man, earned praise from notable press outlets such as EARMILK and Buzzbands LA. While inspired by the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The Velvet Underground, The Strokes, Car Seat Headrest, Moon’s sound is uniquely and wholly his: blending post-punk, garage rock, and new wave to ultimately produce punk you can dance to. “Here, musically and lyrically, nothing is sacred, and everything is meant to be played with,” Moon says.

“Bonfire City” is the track that invites you to dig deep and figure it out in all of its surrealistic, eclectic glory. “This is a really important song to me because it’s what got me into the LA music scene,” Nick Moon shares. Follow Moon’s journey on Instagram @WhoIsTheBoneMan to stay up to date on upcoming releases. Stream “Bonfire City” out on all major streaming platforms now.