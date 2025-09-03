Nick Cain’s “Everything But Lonely” Celebrates Living Life Your Way

Nick Cain has released his new single, “Everything But Lonely,” capturing the post-relationship sense of freedom and newfound clarity for the future. Blending carefree lyrics with a twangy, country-infused sound, Cain delivers a refreshingly upbeat take on life after loss and finding joy in unexpected places. “Everything But Lonely” is now available to stream worldwide on all major platforms.

Opening with honky-tonk–style electric guitars, “Everything But Lonely” pairs Nick Cain’s upbeat vocals with moments pulled straight from his life. “Funny how since you walked out, my friends started coming around. People say it’s like the good old days. They’re so happy to see me out.” While recognizing that leaving a bad relationship can be a difficult choice, the track imagines the unexpected independence and joy that can follow when you trust your instincts. “I thought of it when I looked at my closet, and it was half full. Instead of seeing it as half empty, I’m looking at it half full. It’s not anti-relationship—I’m just okay being single,” says Cain. With production by Brandon Bell (Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band), guitars by Tim Galloway, Sam Hunter, and Phil Anthony, drums by Megan Jane, and lyrics by Drew Lawrence and Cain himself, the song reflects refined craftsmanship and a wealth of musical talent.

Nick Cain jumpstarted his country music career at 39, after making the pivotal decision to pick up a guitar and start writing his own songs. The spark came during the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, a weekend of inspiration that, combined with the pandemic’s pause on his real estate career, created the perfect moment to channel his creativity. Though his path into the industry was unconventional, Cain brings a deep drive and passion for crafting music with purpose. Drawing heavily from his own life, his songs weave authentic stories of heartbreak, family, and moments of joy. His background in business and hard labor has also fueled his success as the owner of a live music venue in Washington, where he supports fellow musicians by providing a professional stage to perform, collaborate, and share their craft. Embracing themes of adventure and autonomy, Cain follows his singles “One More for the Road” and “Out of the Blue,” praised by Wide Open Country, Americana Highways, and Holler Magazine, with the release of “Everything But Lonely.”

With “Everything But Lonely,” Nick Cain offers a fresh perspective, turning what was once a painful situation into a celebration of independence. This sun-kissed summer anthem is available now to stream and download. Upcoming performances include August 29th at Purdy’s Public House in Sumner, WA, September 20th at Des Moines Yacht Club in Des Moines, WA, and November 15th at 19th Hole Bar & Grill in Bremerton, WA. For updates on live performances and future releases, follow Nick Cain on Instagram @NickCainMusic and visit NickCainMusic.com.