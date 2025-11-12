Nick Cain Shares Heartfelt Country Anthem “Boomerang”

Country artist and songwriter Nick Cain delivers another heartfelt track with his new single “Boomerang,” a song that stands firmly on its own. The track portrays the toll of a toxic relationship; knowing it’s wrong, yet fearing what comes after letting go. “Boomerang” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

“Boomerang” is Nick Cain’s 6th single of 2025, produced by Grammy-winning producer Brandon Bell (Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band) with lyrics by Cain and Drew Lawrence. “‘Boomerang’ dives into the push-and-pull of toxic attachment, reflecting how sometimes it feels easier to stay bound to familiar pain—the devil you know—than to face the unknown without it,” explains Cain. The track utilizes Cain’s warm guitar strums with gentle drum patterns, creating a soothing backdrop that reflects the complexity of love. Cain expresses the reality of this love with lyrics, “We go from dancing to shouting matches. Wake up, realigned, make up one more time, knowing damn well we’re going to do it again,” revealing the pain and utter despair that come with being trapped in a toxic relationship.

Nick Cain, a Belfair, WA-born country singer-songwriter, had an unconventional path to becoming a musical artist. In 2018, at the age of 39, Cain’s life took an unplanned but welcome detour that changed everything he knew about passion and determination. After attending his first country music concert at the Gorge in Eastern Washington, Cain was instantly inspired, and the pandemic’s pause on his career as a real estate developer gave him the push to pick up a guitar and pursue music seriously. The year-long confinement made Cain realize he didn’t just want to play songs, he wanted to write them too. This fervor led him to Los Angeles, where he trained under voice coach Roger Love, who later introduced him to acclaimed songwriter Drew Lawrence, with whom Cain works very closely on many of his tracks. “Spending a week with Roger was a pivotal moment. Writing with Drew has been a great match,” Cain explains. Though his journey into the industry was unorthodox, Cain has incredible persistence and a penchant for creating music with purpose. Drawing from his life experiences, his music tells authentic stories of heartbreak, family, and joyful moments. His background in business and hard labor has also fueled his success as the owner of a live music venue in Washington, where he supports fellow musicians by providing a professional stage to perform, collaborate, and share their craft. Cain follows his recent releases “Everything But Lonely,” “One More for the Road,” and “Out of the Blue,” praised by Americana Highways, Holler Magazine, and Wide Open Country, with the release of “Boomerang.”

“Boomerang” invites listeners into the raw realities of complicated love. Stream and download “Boomerang” now available on all major platforms. Follow Nick Cain on Instagram @NickCainMusic and check out his website NickCainMusic.com.