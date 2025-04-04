Nick Cain Paints A Beautiful Image Of Life’s Surprises In “Out of the Blue”

Rising country artist Nick Cain shares his new single “Out of the Blue,” a heartfelt track about holding onto hope for the not-so-obvious blessings in life. The song blends Cain’s iconic vocal twang with instrumentation by some of country music’s best players. “Out of the Blue” is now available to stream on all major platforms worldwide.

With lyrics like “rock-bottom nothing to lose, you’re pulling in right out of the blue” and “taking my heart and making a new girl without warning, you’re pulling me through out of the blue,” Nick Cain’s single encapsulates what it feels like to be swept off your feet by chance and finding love in the most unusual of places. His inviting and warm vocals resonate with listeners everywhere through this universal message of optimism and patience. As the singer describes it, “‘Out of the Blue’ [is] a story about how life’s best moments often arrive when you least expect them. Just when all hope seems lost, things can fall into place in ways you never imagined.” Written by Nick Cain, Drew Lawrence, Jaden Micheals, and Gavin Slate, the track also features Nashville’s top musicians—Academy of Country Music’s 2023 Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year Tim Galloway (Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town), Shaun Richardson (Béla Fleck) on guitars, Phil Anthony on bass, and Drew Lawrence on keys.

Nick Cain’s unique start in the industry has led him to create a niche for himself, built upon his work as a blue-collar tradesman, his entrepreneurial drive, and his authenticity. Unlike most traditional artists, Cain first discovered his passion for singing and performing after attending the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheater. Soon after, at 39 years of age, he made the life-changing decision to try his hand at playing guitar. Thanks to the onset of the pandemic, Cain was granted a silver lining, when his day job as a real estate developer came to a halt and led him to give this career path a real shot. He quickly began collaborating with professionals such as celebrity vocal coach Roger Love (John Mayer, Gwen Stefani, The Beach Boys) and songwriter Drew Lawrence (Christina Perri, The Backstreet Boys, Lea Michele), dropping his first single that jumpstarted his career, “Blue Collars, White Claws, and Red Cups.” Cain has performed at various venues, from festivals and fairs to private parties, corporate events, and live shows. His previous single, “That’s What The Whiskey’s For” was touted by notable press outlets like Wide Open Country and Holler.

Having taken a chance on music, Nick Cain is continuing to push boundaries and make waves in the country scene every day. “Out of the Blue” is now available to stream and download. To hear more from Nick Cain and keep up with his musical journey and upcoming live shows, follow him on Instagram @NickCainMusic and visit NickCainMusic.com.