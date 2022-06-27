Nice Vice Debuts Attention-Grabbing Rock EP, First Dose

Indie-rock artist Nice Vice has just released his first EP, First Dose. The EP features a collection of tracks created over the last two years after being stuck in isolation due to the pandemic. The songs surround themes of new love and personal growth and bring in a variety of sounds from the umbrella genre of indie-rock. First Dose is now available to download and stream on digital platforms worldwide.

Seth Horst, known musically as Nice Vice, spent over two years in quarantine, writing and memorizing every part of First Dose, while teaching himself the techniques to self-record the EP. “All the time stuck at home inspired some serious reflection which I think came out in this project,” says Horst. “New love, lost love, and introspection.” His previously released singles from the debut EP, “Bloom” and “No Ends,” gave fans a first look into the record and highlighted the heavy 90s rock influence. Both tracks were accompanied by music videos which are available on YouTube. The EP’s closing track, “Simpatico,” uses heartfelt vocals and powerful instrumentals to tell a personal story of love. While the dominant sound of indie-rock easily reels in listeners with catchy melodies, Nice Vice has a truly unique story to tell with this EP. “Half of the tracks deal with different stages of being in love, some good, some bad, and just the general feeling of new love,” explains Horst. “The other theme is ego death: Dealing with your own personality, breaking points, and becoming someone else.” Horst carefully measures his sounds and lyrics to reflect these two themes, providing an introspective, yet a relatable handful of tracks. First Dose was mixed by Zak van Zeumeren and mastered by Theodore Papadopoulos.

Originally hailing from Toronto, Canada, Nice Vice has since relocated to Los Angeles, where he carves out his own sound in the indie-rock scene. His music appeals to both modern and classic rock fans, with nods to his biggest inspirations, such as Pearl Jam, Counting Crows, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Nice Vice boasts a broad range of musical influence, which can be seen in the stunning transitions within the songs on First Dose. His music has been featured on Kill the Music, Canadian Beats, Outloud Culture, Indie Wavves, Divine Magazine, and more.

First Dose is a collection of songs that give insight into the emotions Nice Vice has wrestled with over the past two years. The ebb and flow of new love and personal breakthroughs are all feelings reflected on this record. The EP is now available to stream on all digital platforms. To keep up with the latest music from Nice Vice, follow him on Instagram @NiceViceMusic.