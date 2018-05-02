Nia Marciante Named Promo Director For WASH And WMZQ/Washington, D.C.

iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C. has named NIA MARCIANTE as Dir./Promotions for Country WMZQ and AC WASH/WASHINGTON, D.C. MARCIANTE joins from iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA where she served as Asst./Promotions.

“NIA is the final piece to an incredibly strong Promotions team here in the WASHINGTON, D.C. Region,” said iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C. Dir./Marketing KIM SAUER. “I know NIA is the right choice to raise the bar for the WASH and WMZQ brands in the market.” Added MARCIANTE, “I’ve loved working at iHEARTMEDIA since I started as in intern in 2013. I’m excited to bring my experience from the PHILADELPHIA market to the great team in D.C. and continue growing within the iHEARTMEDIA family!”