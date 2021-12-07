Next up, it’s a vibe in a 1959 Chevy Corvette with Rocky Rose in her single “Let’s Ride”. Be sure to scope the music video on YouTube!

Film composer Allison Piccioni unleashes her alter ego as Rocky Rose in this east-coast-meets-SoCal-vibe debut single called “Let’s Ride”.

Get ready for endless summer vibes in a 1959 Chevy Corvette with this new song and award-winning music video!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rocky Rose

Song Title: Let’s Ride

Publishing: Rocky Rose Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Let’s Ride

Record Label: Rose Rose Music