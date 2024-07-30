Newsboys Release Uplifting New Album Worldwide Revival (Part One) Available Now

Revered Christian band, Newsboys, have released their anthemic new album Worldwide Revival (Part One). Featuring eight new songs, including the previously released “Heaven On Earth” and “He Lives,” the album was crafted with the intention of creating a collection of new songs deeply rooted in Biblical truth and driven by fervent prayer. Listen to Worldwide Revival (Part One) here.

“Worldwide Revival is a project that we’ve poured ourselves into for the last two years. It’s a little bit surreal to finally be releasing it to the world, but this collection of songs has been prayed over and intentionally crafted to share the message we feel God has put on our hearts in this season, and we’re proud to finally be sharing it,” Newsboys shared. “Our hope is that this music meets exactly the person that it needs to, and that it will spark ‘tiny revivals’ in the hearts of many.”

From start to finish, each track reflects a dedication to spiritual authenticity, aiming to inspire and uplift listeners with its faith-based messages. “How Many Times,” co-written by recently added bandmate Adam Agee alongside Jordan Sapp, Jonathan Conrad Gamble and Wes Campbell, explores themes of hardship and the everlasting persistence of divine guidance. Watch the music video for the song here. With the creation of this album, all five members, Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis and Adam Agee, have dedicated themselves to reinvention and inspiration in the midst of following their calling, as evident in other tracks such as “Color” and “In God We Trust.” Split into two parts, the second installment of Worldwide Revival will hit shelves in 2025.

Over the last 30+ years, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts, all while exploring the universe of books and film. Drawing inspiration from Newsboys and their revolutionary music once again, the fifth installment of the critically acclaimed film franchise, “God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust,” will be released September 12, 2024. On the heels of the album release, the band will resume their Worldwide Revival Nights Tour tomorrow, July 20 in Denver, Colorado, with additional stops in Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Indiana and Arkansas among others. For more information on show dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.newsboys.com/tour.

Worldwide Revival Nights Tour:

Friday, August 2 – Gillette, Wyoming

Saturday, August 3 – Great Falls, Montana

Sunday, August 11 – Indianapolis, Indiana

Thursday, August 15 – Marion, Illinois

Friday, August 16 – Effingham, Illinois

Saturday, August 17 – Shipshewana, Indiana

Sunday, August 18 – Benton, Missouri

Friday, August 30 – Russellville, Arkansas

Saturday, August 31 – Wichita, Kansas

Worldwide Revival (Part One) Tracklisting:

“Heaven On Earth” ( Michael Tait, Seth Mosley, Daniel Bashta, Wes Campbell, Adam Agee, Tracy Campbell ) “Worldwide Revival” ( Michael Tait, Adam Agee, Dave Lubben, Paul Duncan ) “In God We Trust” ( Michael Tait, Colby Wedgeworth, Paul Duncan, Adam Agee, Wes Campbell, Tracy Campbell ) “How Many Times” ( Adam Agee, Jordan Sapp, Jonathan Conrad Gamble, Wes Campbell ) “Color” ( Michael Tait, Adam Agee, Michael Farren, Tony Wood ) “Eyes On Heaven” ( Adam Agee, Colby Wedgeworth ) “Christ and Christ Crucified” with Lindy Cofer ( Lindy Cofer, Dustin Smith, Mitch Wong ) “He Lives” ( Chris McClarney, Anthony Skinner, Jonathan Smith )

About Newsboys:

Newsboys is one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including 1 RIAA® Platinum certification and 8 Gold certifications, 30 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards. With signature songs like “We Believe,” “Born Again” and the unstoppable mega-hit “God’s Not Dead” — which birthed a film franchise of the same name — Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead. Reinventing and reinvigorating the sounds fans have come to love, Newsboys present their two-part album, Worldwide Revival, featuring 16 songs and a national tour to support. For over three decades, the band, with current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis and Adam Agee, have toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high-energy shows. From their formation in Australia to their current residence in the United States, and everywhere in between, Newsboys share the same unified message about their faith and the God they serve, a position they do not take lightly.