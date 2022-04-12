NEWS TIP: Spoken Word Artist Release COVID-19 Piece For Debate

Mystery spoken word poet and musician Radheya Reinkarn8d released a new single, “CORONA,” a tribute to the 2-year anniversary when COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Now available on all streaming platforms, CORONA is a poetic piece highlighting the global impacts of the pandemic, the fear it instilled in humanity, and the surreal mentality many faced that ultimately upended lives forever.



Known to social media as the lion with a mic, Radheya Reinkarn8d is a spoken word artist portrayed as an animated, graphic novel character. The mystery artist behind the mask is a model minority on the mission to share thought-provoking content to raise consciousness around uncomfortable topics mainstream media refuses to cover.



CORONA is an antiphony piece about fear being a daunting denominator in the spread of COVID-19.

“My mind keeps spinning. My head keeps turning. This sure ain’t living. From panic to threat. From pandemic to dread. From fear to hope to fear. I don’t know what is real. This all seems so surreal.” cites Radheya Reinkarn8d in the song.

Radheya Reinkarn8d covers topics on various social issues such as race, immigration, corporate America, cancel culture, and more. His poetry and music strive to provide clarity through transformation and a new way of thinking.

His catalog work includes “BLACK LIVES MATTER,” “THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME (Part 1),” “MODERN SLAVERY,” and “CHECK YOUR BRAIN.”



To learn more about Radheya, visit www.reinkarn8d.com.

ABOUT RADHEYA REINKARN8D:

Radheya Reinkarn8d is a second-generation South Asian poet and musician. Raised as a model minority, Radheya attended top schools, climbed the corporate ladder, and achieved every conventional measure of success.

Yet this “perfect life” suffocated his soul. Left him angry, despondent, and insecure. He chose to break free. Now, Radheya shares inside perspective on the institutions and false narratives that destroy the human spirit. His music and words provide clarity in a world of confusion and offer a more intelligent way to live.



Portrayed in the animated forms of a radiant, confident, regal, and uncompromising lion, the character Radheya Reinkarn8d strides and glides through this chaotic world to inspire and elevate consciousness.

