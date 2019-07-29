Newly-Created Blackbird Music Publishing Group Names Lance Freed President

Entertainment production company BLACKBIRD PRESENTS and global merchant bank THE RAINE GROUP have formed new music publishing venture BLACKBIRD MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (BMPG), and named veteran music publishing executive LANCE FREED as the company’s Pres. FREED most recently served as Pres. at independent publishing company RONDOR MUSIC INTERNATIONAL. BMPG will have offices in NEW YORK CITY, LOS ANGELES, and NASHVILLE. Additionally, the company has acquired the administration rights to the music catalog of iconic singer-songwriter BURT BACHARACH.

“Music publishing is a natural next step for us given that our work across film, television, concerts and festivals enables us to offer incredible opportunities to songwriters,” said BLACKBIRD PRESENTS CEO KEITH WORTMAN. There was only one name on the list for us to lead this effort and it was LANCE FREED. LANCE is the most thoughtful and creative music publishing executive in our industry, and I am thrilled that he has joined the BLACKBIRD FAMILY.”

“I am thrilled to join KEITH, BLACKBIRD PRESENTS and THE RAINE GROUP as President of BLACKBIRD MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP,” FREED said. “My entire career has been predicated on providing total, complete, personal focus on songwriters and their songs. Now I get to continue that journey, and also provide a range of remarkable strategic and financial opportunities to songwriters, given the similar philosophy and assets of my new partners.”