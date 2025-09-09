Newcomer Trace Nixon’s Debut EP, Hand Me Down Name, Coming October 3

Newcomer Trace Nixon’s debut EP, HAND ME DOWN NAME, is set for an October 3 release. Trace wrote each of the five songs in the collection and they’re filled with insights into his life and character. The songs reflect a lifetime of lessons learned – and a hefty risk for this Virginia native. “This is me betting on myself,” Nixon remarks. “I’ve chosen the road that’s been calling my name for over 20 years. I took the leap; I quit my day job and put everything I had – emotionally, financially and creatively – into this.” Fans can make the jump along with Trace and pre-save the Charlotte Avenue Entertainment offering HERE now.

This project proves that Nixon has loads of talent and a deep respect for traditional Country. The opening track, “This One’s For Alan,” is a fast-moving shout-out to honky-tonk heroes of the past. Next, the title track offers a more personal reflection on family pain, forgiveness and gratitude. The popular “Secondhand Hold On Me” hits the project’s mid-point in the sweet spot, bringing a timeless road trip feel to this tale of instant attraction and the (sometimes) fleeting nature of love. Track four, “Ready For The Takin’ (When You Are),” explores the knife’s edge between desire and despair. The project closes with Trace’s rip-roaring current single, “Love Lost Has Been,” a tune grounded in Southern Rock and sparked with Bluegrass and traditional Country notes.

TRACK LIST

This One’s For Alan Hand Me Down Name Secondhand Hold On Me* Ready For The Takin’ (When You Are)** Love Lost Has Been

Co-writers: *Ashley Grant, **Nick Nixon

Recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, HAND ME DOWN NAME was produced by William Gawley [Taylor Hicks (American Idol), Jake Ybarra, Taylor McCall (BMG)] and engineered by Bryce Roberts [Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard]. The project features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers [Sister Sadie] added supportive background vocals.

For Trace, the release of HAND ME DOWN NAME marks a huge turning point on his life’s path. “No matter what, I know I can hang my hat on these songs, and this sound, and be proud,” says Nixon.

