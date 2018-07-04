New Zealand Reggae Ambassadors Katchafire Announce Australian Tour Dates – LEGACY LOVE TODAY TOUR

In the mid of their successful US tour supporting their top charting 5th studio album LEGACY, New Zealand’s Kiwi roots reggae ambassadors KATCHAFIRE have announced the 2018 Legacy Love Today Tour. Upon the announcements on several festival line-ups around Australia including The Gulf Country Frontier Days Festival in Burketown QLD in August, Island Vibes Festival on Stradbroke Island in October, and The Pleasure Garden in St Kilda in December; the band revealed their dates around the country throughout October and November .Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 6th July.

Since hitting number 1 on Reggae Album Charts within hours of it’s release in both New Zealand and USA and an impressive 3 position on the Billboard Reggae charts, LEGACY album has also made an impact on mainstream/pop iTunes charts around the world including: #1 in New Zealand, #8 in Poland, #24 in Australia, #56 in Lichtenstein and Ivory Coast, #57 in USA, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine and Libyan Arab Jamahiriya!

On June 9th, the band popped into Hawaii for a surprise performance at the Island Music Awards where they were also finalist nominees for Group Of The Year, ahead of their 33 date tour of mainland USA which kicked off on June 13.

Tour dates in UK/Europe in 2019 will be announced soon.

With international rave reviews, the exciting and fresh LEGACY album boasts messages of love, hope, togetherness, and family; with the 12 songs on this album being recorded in numerous studios around the world from New Zealand and Australia to LA and Hawaii to Jamaica, featuring collaborations with some of reggae’s finest; with the cover art featuring Hawaiian artist Herb Kane’s “War Canoes Of The New Zealand Maori”.

Recent line-up changes have added new fuel to the ‘Fire and the first three singles from the ‘LEGACY’ album – ‘Addicted’, ‘Way Beyond’ & ‘Love Today’ – have been picking up airplay on roots reggae radio and added to playlists around the world with ‘Love Today’ hitting the Top 20 on the Global Reggae Chart.

KATCHAFIRE ‘LEGACY’ ALBUM is OUT NOW!

via Universal NZ / Zojak Worldwide

KATCHAFIRE 2018 LEGACY LOVE TODAY TOUR DATES:

SUNDAY 19 AUGUST – Gulf Country Frontier Days Festival, Gregory Downs QLD THU 18 OCT – Prince of Wales Hotel, St Kilda VIC

FRI 19 OCT – Chelsea Heights Hotel VIC

SAT 20 OCT – Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing VIC

SUN 21 OCT – The Backroom @ Chardons Corner, Brisbane QLD THURSDAY 25 OCTOBER – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

FRIDAY 26 OCTOBER – NightQuarter, Gold Coast QLD

SATURDAY 27 OCTOBER – Kingscliff Beach Hotel NSW

SUNDAY 28 OCTOBER – Island Vibes Festival, Stradbroke Island QLD THU 1 NOV – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

FRI 2 NOV – The Ville, Townsville QLD

SAT 3 NOV – FNQld

SUN 4 NOV – The Jack, Cairns QLD THURSDAY 8 NOVEMBER – The Basement, Canberra ACT

FRIDAY 9 NOVEMBER – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

SATURDAY 10 NOVEMBER – Narrabeen RSL NSW

SUNDAY 11 NOVEMBER – Rooty Hill RSL NSW WEDNESDAY 14 NOVEMBER – Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury WA

THURSDAY 15 NOVEMBER – The River, Margaret River WA

FRIDAY 16 NOVEMBER – Northshore Tavern, Hillarys WA

SATURDAY 17 NOVEMBER – Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle WA

SUNDAY 18 NOVEMBER – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA SATURDAY 8 DECEMBER – The Pleasure Garden, St Kilda VIC

More dates to be announced soon…