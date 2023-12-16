New York Latin R&B Artist, Papikaiser, Releases Captivating New Single “Hipnotiza”

Rising Latin music star, Papikaiser, lays down his dream girl scenario on his latest track, “Hipnotiza”. The song combines sensual R&B beats with PK’s seductive spanish lyrics and the result is mesmerizing.

Listen to “Hipnotiza” now.

“Listening to the beat for the first time made me think about the most hypnotizing woman I’ve ever met,” shares Papikaiser. “It’s like, she’s the one, exactly the way you picture her, and does everything the way you like it. I was instantly inspired to write the song. Shout out to SPKilla for the beat.”

The Puerto Rican born talent, Papikaiser, is a multiple threat entertainer. He can sing, dance and write music, as well as a working model. Add in his strong family values and work ethic and you have a true force to be reckoned with.

PK, as his friends and fans call him, has taken New York City by storm with his energetic performances and bilingual lyrics. Already gracing the Latin Billboard and iTunes Latin Charts, he has been building his dedicated following through his electrifying charisma and heartwarming smile.

Stay tuned for live performance updates and new music from Papikaiser in 2024 and beyond.

