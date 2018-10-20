New York composer places Clarinet at the centre of an eclectic fusion album

Stefan Krsitinkov, a New York based composer, places Clarinet at the centre of his recently released eclectic EDM fusion album, spiced with strings.

Many artists make EDM. However, none approaches the genre like Stefan Kristinkov. His unique mixture of classical, jazz, avant-garde and dance music elements, combined with rich inventive instrumentation, which underpins all of the tracks on his latest album titled “A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)”, is truly ground breaking.

Stefan Kristinkov, a New York based composer and clarinettist known primarily for his work in independent films, does not focus on using electronic sound effects as a means of accentuating the power of his sound. Rather, Stefan’s composition, which creates beautiful harmonies with instruments such as violin, a string quartet or even a string orchestra, shines with emphatic glory, without needing any accentuation. Stefan did not complete such a colossal musical project alone. He was assisted by fellow musicians with whom he is close friends. The deep and complex chords, present throughout the album, symbolize the deep bonds of human and human-nature relationships, relationships that were integral to Stefan’s creative process as he made “A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)”. At the same time, Stefan presents the profound philosophy behind each track light-heartedly, even with hidden humour, as the subtitle of the album reads, “… any answer, to any question …”

“A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)” is the first full-length album featuring Stefan as a composer and a clarinet player. This project is the culmination of many years of endeavour from Stefan, and was inspired by influences encompassing the full scope of his musical development. From Stravinsky to NIN, the list of Stefan’s influences reads like a history of heavy-duty basslines throughout the ages.

A question listeners could pose to Stefan in response to his request for them to ask him anything, could be how he has brought the clarinet from the side of the orchestra to the centre of an EDM album. Stefan nicknamed this album ‘A clarinet like you’ve never heard it before’ to illustrate the delightful fusion between classical and dance music lying at the heart of “A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)”. You can experience this intriguing project for yourself right now, as “A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)” is currently available for purchase, streaming and download on all major platforms.

Download or stream “A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)” now on

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/a-m-a-ask-anything/id1286859779

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7JNMjGIVzCsbm72D0dIDfH