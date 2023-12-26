New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to Air First Ever Radio Simulcast

iHeartMedia and Dick Clark Productions will air the first ever live broadcast radio simulcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” airing across 150 iHeartRadio stations including WHTZ (Z100)/New York, KIIS-FM/Los Angeles, WKSC (103.5 Kiss FM)/Chicago, WIOQ (Q102)/Philadelphia, KDMX/Dallas and more. The show will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.

Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations wherever they are to catch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” live on Sunday, December 31, beginning at 8pm ET.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is always a special night for me, and I’m thrilled to have iHeart join in on the fun this year with a simulcast for all to enjoy for the first time,” said long time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest. “It’s a night full of surprises and I’m looking forward to listeners across the country tuning in to celebrate with us.”

The show, which marks its 52nd year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with more than 5 1/2 hours of performances, America’s favorite personalities and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.