New Year, New Music: Jeff Clayborn to Release “Last Ones to Leave”

To Country Recording Artist Jeff Clayborn, a New Year means new music!

Jeff Clayborn is saying, “Cheers to 2019!” by announcing his new single, “Last Ones to Leave,” which will be available January 10. In celebration of the new release, Jeff Clayborn will have an exclusive in-studio radio debut at 94.7 The Country Giant in Cookeville, Tennessee with a live interview at 11:15am.

This kickoff to the New Year succeeds a successful 2018, which was filled with several groundbreaking releases for the Cabin Record Co. recording artist. 2018 began with the release of Clayborn’s debut single, “Good Bar Attender,” which not only reached Texas Radio’s Top 40, but gained attention nationwide with its music video featuring Comedy King, Chad Prather. The first national radio release, “Caddy in the Campground” from his self-titled EP, took everything to the next level for Clayborn, becoming a Top 10 New Music Weekly Country single, earning over 450K views on the music video, and gaining international attention at #13 on the Country Radio Switzerland chart. The single also garnered two Grammy nomination considerations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Music Video. The year ended with releases of two Christmas Classics, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “The Christmas Song,” paired with radio airplay and benefit concerts across his home-state of Texas.

Texans in country music prevailed in 2018 and Jeff Clayborn looks forward to more in 2019, starting with “Last Ones to Leave.” The single teases fans as they anticipate the release of Clayborn’s new full-length album of the same name – produced by Grammy award-winning producer, Chuck Ebert. For more information on Jeff Clayborn and to stay up-to-date on upcoming releases, go to www.JeffClayborn.com and follow him on social media!