New Video From Darin And Brooke Aldridge “Emmylou” Released

Award-winning Rounder recording artists Darin and Brooke Aldridge released their new video for “Emmylou” today. It is the first video from their latest album, Inner Journey.

The neon lights and energy of Nashville’s Lower Broadway serve as the backdrop for the video. For additional locations, directors Andy Pollitt and Brian Smith chose musically historic sites around the city, including Hank Snow’s Rainbow Ranch, Ernest Tubb’s Record Shop, Acme Feed and Seed, and the legendary backstage entrance to the Ryman Auditorium.

The Inner Journey album features beautifully re-imagined interpretations of songs by a host of writers across a variety of genres. “Emmylou,” was written, and first made popular, by the Söderberg Sisters of First Aid Kit. “When we were choosing songs for this album project, Brooke and I were poring through YouTube videos looking through Emmylou Harris songs, when this tune popped up,” Darin explains. “We immediately were drawn to it and decided to record it.” “Emmylou” highlights musical couples Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash alongside Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris. “The song seemed perfect for us as a couple that makes music together,” Brooke points out. “There’s not a day that goes by that Darin and I don’t share a smile and wonder how we got lucky enough to find each other. Years of searching and praying for that exact moment when love would find us. Little did we know what started out as the same musical goals and ambitions would bring our hearts together in a marriage and a career of music.”