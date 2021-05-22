New Tracktion Release: Raw Dubstep Expansion Pack for BioTek 2

Tracktion Corporation proudly presents its latest sound expansion pack, Raw Dubstep, specifically designed for its BioTek 2 synthesiser. See the demo video here.

With over 90 twisted sounds and warped textures, the new themed expansion pack, Raw Dubstep, allows users to be even more creative with their sound. This new pre-set library, built in conjunction with the Spanish music technology company Miclop, enables musicians and music producers to explore a sonic subculture.

Dubstep electronic dance music is characterized by sparse, syncopated rhythmic patterns with chunky, energetic sub-bass frequencies. Permeating many different genres it’s tight, coiled production style has seen it influence both mainstream music and film soundtracks.

BioTek 2 is an award winning virtual synthesiser which is a powerhouse of sampling and synthesis. Designed to be different, this powerful instrument gets its unique character from its combination of organic, natural and environmental samples.

The wonderfully immersive combination of BioTek 2 and the Raw Dubstep sound expansion pack offers limitless possibilities for video and sound composition, film and game scorers and DJs alike.

To purchase Raw Dubstep please visit www.tracktion.com/products/sound-packs. To find out more about other products available through Tracktion please go to https://www.tracktion.com/.