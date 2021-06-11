SKI-JOHNSON-skijohnson1_cover.jpg

New Ski Johnson ‘La Via Est Belle’ Featuring Phillinme: Impacting Radio Now

#1 Billboard Saxophonist SKI JOHNSON 10TH New Album JAZZ FOR LIFE Featuring PhillinMe, Emerald Khan and Chilly Ed Beats.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Ski Johnson
Song Title: La Via Est Belle
Publishing: Ske S Tune/Morlow Twins Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Jazz For Life
Record Label: Wide A Wake
Record Label:
Wide A Wake
DJ
3014087576
wideawakerecord@aol.com
Radio Promotion:
Wide A Wake
DJ
3014087576
wideawakerecord@aol.com
Publicity/PR:
SJ Enterprises, LLC
Tiffani
3014087576
wideawakerecord@aol.com

