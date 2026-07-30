NEW SINGLE “RUNNIN'” BY BREAKOUT POP ARTIST ARMAN MILAN OUT NOW

Arman Milan returns with his latest pop release, “Runnin'”, a vibrant anthem fueled by soaring hooks, polished production, and irresistible energy, our now. Blending polished pop sensibilities with an upbeat, carefree spirit, the single showcases Milan’s knack for crafting songs that feel both radio-ready and deeply relatable. With its feel-good momentum and instantly memorable chorus, the track is made for summer playlists, road trips, and repeat radio spins.

“‘Runnin” is about being tired of making excuses, whether that’s telling someone how you feel or finally chasing the thing you’ve wanted all along,” Milan shares.

Following the momentum of his debut single, “S.O.S.”, released on May 22, 2026, “Runnin'” continues introducing Milan’s infectious sound to new audiences. His debut earned editorial recognition from Fort Nash’s 615 House and coverage from BUZZMUSIC, setting the stage for this highly anticipated follow-up. With “Runnin’,” Milan builds on that momentum while offering another catchy anthem that further defines his artistic identity.

Click here to listen to “Runnin'” by Arman Milan out everywhere now.

About Arman Milan:

Rising pop artist and self-taught musician Arman Milan from Ellicott City, Maryland is quickly capturing attention with his heartfelt songwriting, acoustic-driven sound, and relatable storytelling. At just 17 years old, Arman brings a fresh and youthful perspective to modern pop music, blending rhythmic guitar melodies with emotionally honest lyrics that connect deeply with listeners of his generation.

He first began sharing covers online at age 13, posting performances straight from his bedroom with a guitar, a baseball cap, and his signature head of hair. What started as a creative outlet quickly evolved into a growing online audience drawn to his authenticity and natural charisma. In early 2026, Arman introduced fans to his original music with teasers for his debut single, “S.O.S.,” generating strong buzz across social media and building anticipation for his official release.

Outside of music, Arman grew up balancing his love for performing with acting, baseball, and spending time outdoors with his two dogs. As he continues carving out his place in pop music, Arman Milan is proving himself to be an exciting new voice with the talent, personality, and passion to leave a lasting impression.