NEW SINGLE “RELIVING THIS NIGHT” FROM NASHVILLE’S CHLOE COLLINS NOW OUT

Chloe Collins is a Nashville-based teenage songwriter/artist who started singing and playing guitar at 8 years old. She soon started writing songs and performing live and has since appeared at such legendary venues as The Bluebird Cafe (Nashville), The Bitter End (New York) and The House of Blues (New Orleans). She continues to build her social media following on YouTube, Twitter & Instagram.

Chloe’s song “Forget Your Name” was featured in the 100th episode of the TV show “Nashville” (CMT). Her first EP “5@15” was recorded in Nashville when she was just 15 years old. Chloe’s previous single releases have made the MusicRow “Country Breakout” chart and the New Music Weekly new country charts.

“RELIVING THIS NIGHT” is Chloe’s newest single release! (Produced by Matt Griffith in Nashville, TN).