New Single Release for Chris Chitsey – “Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy”

Native Texan, Chris Chitsey, made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the early 2000’s. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chris as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim.

Rooted in the smooth Texas country style, Chris began his music career, as a high schooler, on the stage of his father’s Bar-B-Q restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Austin, TX. Raised on a steady diet of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley & Alan Jackson, Chris’ future had taken shape.

After becoming the main attraction in Central Texas throughout his college years, Chris inked his first record deal two years into his college career at Southwest Texas State University. His self-titled debut album had three songs hit the top spot, including “At A Time Like This”, “John Wayne Rides Again” and “With A Body Like That”, which held 18 weeks on the CMT and GAC Top 10 Countdowns. Chris completed his undergraduate degree and went on to earn a master’s degree, all while maintaining his focus on his music career.

Chris’ journey in the country music business has been a true testament to his talent, persistence and dedication he brings to the table. His star power, world-class voice and imposing personality have brought him the national acclaim that country music fans knew was coming since the beginning. His skill as a commanding and confident entertainer is apparent every time he takes the stage, carrying fans on one of music’s most enjoyable journeys. His versatility is evident in the wide range of singles he has released.

Chris is a dreamer and his highly touted success is more than he ever could have envisioned. After many years of working the road, Chris charted his fourth #1 single, “Lonely In Tucson,” in February of 2015 on the New Music Weekly Country America Chart. He followed that with two more #1’s, “Superstitious Heart” & “Just Don’t Know It Yet.”

Summer of 2023 brought on a monumental change to Chris’ entire organization, with a new 8 single record deal on Sony/Orchard/Clinetel. First single out of the box, “Last Time I Saw You”, garnered significant praise, landing Chris his seventh #1 worldwide single. Chris has teamed-up with a true American Icon to kick off 2024. With a knock-out video, filmed at the Jack Daniel distillery, in Lynchburg, TN, the January single release of “Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy”, promises to be Chris’ best work yet. You will find the entire Chris Chitsey single collection wherever you download/stream your music.

Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It’s that kind of dedicated work ethic, combined with God-given talent, that has made Chris Chitsey a timeless success.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chris Chitsey

Song Title: Life Is Hard, Whiskey Is Easy

Publishing: Songstarint

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Chris Chitsey Enterprises

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Chris Chitsey

Record Label: Clinetel