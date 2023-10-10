New Single Release for Chris Chitsey “Last Time I Saw You”

“Last Time I Saw You” doesn’t ask much of its audience in exchange for a sonic treat as pleasurable to hardcore country fans as it is the casual consumer. This single is definitely among the best bucolic pieces I’ve listened to recently.” – Mindy McCall, IndiePulse Magazine

“An ode to love and romance as seen through the eyes of a kindred spirit. Chitsey sounds like more of a staple within his scene than a lot of his rivals would in this song, which I am ranking among the more compelling new tracks to have fallen on my desk this year.” – Anne Hollister, The Indie Source

“Chitsey’s latest single is another long line of five-star gems from this native Texan and there’s no sign that he’s slowing down. The song’s accompanying video is excellent as well. This is the stuff durable legacies are known for and it’s highly recommended for any fan of classic country.” – Clay Burton, Independent Music and Arts Insider

Native Texan, Chris Chitsey, made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the early 2000’s. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chitsey as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim.

Making his mark on country radio for several decades, Chitsey is back with what promises to be his best work yet. The talented Texan has teamed up again with acclaimed producer D. Scott Miller to record “Last Time I Saw You,” which will be impacting country radio and video outlets in 180 countries on September 12th.

Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chitsey exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It’s that kind of dedication, work-ethic & God-given talent that will keep him on the road of success.

