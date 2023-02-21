New Single From The Hammond Brothers – Cap Guns and Skinny Horses

Dale and Gale Hammond are fraternal twins born to Wilma and Leslie Hammond, a Baptist pastor and evangelist. From the age of five, Dale and Gale began their singing career traveling and singing gospel music with their father. They became known as the Hammond Brothers and both knew at that early age that they were born to entertain. The smooth sibling harmony, along with their hilarious comedy antics, has garnered them major venues and tours worldwide.

The Hammond Brothers can do it allfrom genres of country, pop, gospel, and rockabilly, as well as beautiful classic songs that take you on a wonderful memory vacation, and (last but not least) actors as well.

They have performed and shared the stage with top entertainers (too many to mention), and have played major venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, The Las Vegas Hilton, and Broadway, just to name a few. They have been nominated and won many awards throughout their career, and in 2013 they were inducted into the ‘Rockabilly Hall Of Fame’.

The Hammond Brothers, Dale and Gale, currently reside in Nashville Tennessee, and they continue to pack houses everywhere they perform.

If you ever have the opportunity to see and hear their amazing performance, you will never forget, and will always be a fan of “The Hammonds Brothers”.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Hammond Brothers

Song Title: Cap Guns And Skinny Horses

Publishing: The Hammond Brothers

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Cap Guns And Skinny Horses

Record Label: Dynasty