New Single From Charlie Kulis Band “Twisted” At Country Radio

Charlie Kulis Band has quickly become one of the hottest new Country bands. Nominated for two 2021 New Music Awards: Song Of The Year (Country) for their first single, “Come And Getcha Some” and New Group Of The Year (Country).

Charlie Kulis Band was born out a country songwriting project that began in 2014 when songwriters Charlie Kulis, Rafe Van Hoy, and Ernie Petito put together two albums.

The Charlie Kulis Band can best be described as an Country band with music that is influenced by several genres. The music is down to earth, fun and sometimes, just sometimes, a little serious. But not nor long.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Charlie Kulis Band

Song Title: Twisted

Publishing: Aries Worldwide Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Twisted

Record Label: Aries Worldwide Music