New R&B Music Video Raises Money to Feed Homeless

Los Angeles-based R&B group, Baba Jenkins, released a new music video, “Slow Motion”, on June 14th! The music video features Sharing Love With Others, a non-profit taking care of and feeding 400+ homeless people on Skid Row every Saturday in Downtown LA. A percentage of all sales they generate from albums, CD’s, and merchandise, go toward the organization.

Baba Jenkins formed at the height of the pandemic when Guy (guitar) began searching online through hundreds of profiles to find well-credentialed musicians with a passion for blues music and a desire to make a positive impact on the world. He connected with Rone (vocals), Ekko (drums), and Kerwin “Skooter” Williams (bass).

All four band members are fathers. “Baba” means “father” in many languages and “Jenkins” comes from “Bobo Jenkins”, a little-known American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist out of Detroit in the 1950s.